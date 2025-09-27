Cops nab 2 in online flight ticket scam

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with a cyber fraud racket that duped people using the lure of low-cost air tickets.

The accused, Tanuj Agarwal (28) of Village Lakhani Sikar, Rajasthan, and Tanveer (30) of Pathanpura, Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, were traced following a complaint by Delhi resident Dikson Singh. Singh reported losing Rs 50,000 while attempting to book discounted tickets to Kerala through a social media advertisement that led to an unauthorised deduction from his account.

Investigations revealed that the money was transferred into a bank account operated by Agarwal’s company, UTM Tourism Services Pvt. Ltd. Agarwal admitted providing his account to Tanveer, who liaised with Chinese nationals via Telegram, receiving between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for each account. Acting on technical surveillance, police arrested Agarwal in Dehradun on September 16 and Tanveer in Deoband on September 18. At least 25 similar complaints across India have been linked to this account. Police recovered a cheque book and two mobile phones.