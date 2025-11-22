Cops nab 2 in Kirti Ngr murder linked to alleged harassment

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two men for the murder of a 32-year-old man who had allegedly been harassing and threatening the sister of one of the accused. The incident came to light after a PCR call to the Kirti Nagar Police Station reported a body lying in bushes between the railway tracks. The victim, identified as Angad of Basai Darapur, was found with a deep incised wound on his neck, and several of his belongings were missing. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

A specialised team led by Inspector Manish Kumar and supervised by ACP Punjabi Bagh, Shivam (IPS), reviewed CCTV footage near the

victim’s house.

The footage showed Angad last seen with two men, later identified as Amar and his cousin, Satyendra. Through technical surveillance and local intelligence, police apprehended Satyendra, who disclosed that Amar’s father, Harish Chandra, had also been involved in the conspiracy. Harish was subsequently arrested.

Police said Angad had allegedly threatened Amar’s sister with abusive messages and leaked videos, leading the trio to lure and kill him. The weapon and phone were recovered; Amar is absconding.