Cops nab 2 for killing fairy wheel operator over protection money

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for the brutal murder of a 35-year-old fairy wheel operator over not giving extortion money. The police were informed about the incident through a PCR call at the Seelampur Police Station.



The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz (35), son of Yusuf, a resident of Jhuggi, New Seelampur, Delhi, and the arrested accused was identified as Salman also known as Faizan or Nata (20), son of Imran, and Shoaib also known as Mastan (20), son of Yasin, both residents of New Seelampur, Delhi.

According to the Police, the murder, which occurred in the Kabari Market area on April 12, involved Shahnawaz being shot in the head at point-blank range, purportedly as part of an extortion scheme.

The victim, engaged in operating fairground rides, was targeted by the accused who aimed to establish themselves as a recognised gang by demanding protection money.

The initial injury led to Shahnawaz being rushed to JPC Hospital and later transferred to LNJP Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The team of the Delhi Police conducted thorough investigations, including technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage. This culminated in a strategic operation that led to the capture of the accused in the Welcome area.

Both individuals confessed to the crime during interrogation and were found to have prior criminal records related to attempted murder and robbery. The investigation was intensively monitored by ACP Rajender Kumar and further supported by forensic analysis at the crime scene.