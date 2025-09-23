Cops nab 120 drug peddlers in ‘Operation Kavach-10.0’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested 120 drug peddlers and seized a large quantity of narcotics and Rs 21 lakh cash during ‘Operation Kavach-10.0’ ahead of the festive season. The 24-hour operation on September 20 covered 2,003 locations across 15 districts, with 1,140 police teams, including the Crime Branch and Special Cell, involved.

Ninety-six cases were registered under the NDPS Act, recovering 158.9 grams of heroin, 40.2 kg of cannabis, 108 grams of cocaine and Rs 21,08,400.

Under the Delhi Excise Act, 269 arrests were made along with seizures of illicit liquor and beer. Additional arrests included 117 under the Arms Act, 358 for gambling, 26 proclaimed offenders, 24 auto-lifters and over 1,500 for public drinking. Authorities also detained 20,854 individuals under

preventive provisions.