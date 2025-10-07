Cops nab 10 illegal B’deshi immigrants

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who underwent gender-affirming surgery to pose as women for begging, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in Shalimar Bagh and Mahendra Park following a tip-off. Verification, including digital footprint analysis, confirmed the ten were Bangladeshi nationals without valid documents.

They reportedly used heavy makeup, wigs, sarees, and feminine mannerisms to beg. Police recovered seven smartphones and ten

Bangladeshi IDs.