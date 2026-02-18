Cops launch ‘Drug-Free Campus’ drive

New Delhi: In a decisive push against substance abuse among youth, the South-West District Police on Tuesday launched a comprehensive “Drug-Free Campus” initiative under the nationwide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, beginning with Sri Venkateswara College. The programme aims to embed preventive education, early intervention and community participation within college campuses to build a safer and healthier student environment.



The initiative, rolled out in association with the Social Development Foundation (SDF), adopts a multi-layered strategy focusing on awareness, sensitisation and structured support systems. Sri Venkateswara College became the first institution to formally join the movement, with authorities describing it as the starting point of a broader city-wide campaign.

The event was attended by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood as Chief Guest, along with Deepak Purohit, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Range, and Olympic medalist and Padma Shri awardee Mirabai Chanu.

Officials said the programme will integrate preventive education into campus culture through life-skills development modules, peer leadership initiatives and a Campus Ambassador model that empowers students to act as change-makers within their institutions.

As part of the launch, the Green Ribbon Initiative was unveiled as a symbolic commitment to substance-free campuses. Police officials explained that the Green Ribbon represents “hope, responsibility and positive change,” built on the pillars of awareness, prevention, empowerment, community participation and a sustainable drug-free future.

A QR-based confidential support system was also introduced to enable students to seek assistance anonymously. Officials said the mechanism ensures stigma-free, secure access to support. Delhi Police will undertake vigilant monitoring and legal awareness drives. DCP Amit Goel said the initiative aims to build safe, drug-free campuses, with plans to expand it across more colleges.