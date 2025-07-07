Cops: Juvenile apprehended for killing teen

NEW DELHI: In a tragic turn of events, Delhi Police apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old teenager following a violent altercation over an ongoing enmity in east Delhi’s Mandawali area.

The deceased has been identified as Imran (15), a resident of Saket Block, Subzi Mandi, Mandawali, Delhi.

According to the police, the minor suspect, aged around 16 to 17 years, allegedly attacked the victim with a piece of broken glass, leading to fatal injuries. The incident occurred around midnight on July 6, when police received a call from LBS Hospital reporting that a minor boy had been brought in dead.

The victim, Imran, had sustained a grievous injury under his left arm. His sister, Shabana, who admitted him to the hospital, informed officers that the attacker was a boy known to the family. A crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene for further evidence, and the body was preserved for post-mortem examination.

During night patrol in the vicinity, Head Constable Vishal and Constable Chetan of Preet Vihar Police Station noticed a boy acting suspiciously.

The juvenile, a kabadi worker and relative of the victim, confessed to fatally attacking the 15-year-old during a heated argument stemming from personal enmity. He was handed over to Mandawali police and booked under Section 103(1) of the BNS. Police urged parents to monitor minors and stressed early intervention to avoid

similar incidents.