Cops investigate student death at Gr Noida college

GREATER NOIDA: A first-year engineering student was found dead at a private hostel in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area on Tuesday night, in what police have termed a suspected case of suicide linked to academic and financial stress.

The deceased was identified as Akash Deep, a native of Bihar and a student of BTech (Computer Engineering) at Delhi Technical Campus (DTC). He had been staying in a private hostel located near the college.

Police said Akash was alone in his room at the time of the incident. His roommate, who had stepped out briefly, found him unresponsive on returning and alerted the authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A note recovered from the room indicated that Akash was distressed over his academic performance and the financial burden his education placed on his parents. He reportedly wrote that he did not wish to continue his studies if it caused hardship to his family and stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.