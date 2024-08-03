Cops: Instagram influencer held for armed theft

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an Instagram influencer for his involvement in an armed robbery.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch about the criminal. The accused was identified as Saad (19) resident of Darya Ganj, Delhi.

According to the police, on July 17, a robbery was reported at Kotwali Police Station where Rs 14 lakh were stolen at gunpoint from a collection agent. Four suspects, including a juvenile, were identified in the case, with three arrested. Saad, the remaining suspect, was tracked and apprehended in Darya Ganj.

He was declared a “Proclaimed Offender” by the court on November 7, 2023.

During interrogation, Saad admitted to the robbery, detailing how he monitored cash collectors in Meena Bazar.