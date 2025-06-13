Cops hold counselling camp for school dropouts’ families

New Delhi: The Delhi Police organised a counselling session for families of school dropout children as part of an outreach initiative to reintegrate them into education and reduce the risk of criminal involvement.

The session was attended by families of 52 children. In collaboration with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, psychology students and faculty led interactive sessions. The campaign has reached over 2,700 dropouts so far, with over 300 families expressing willingness to resume their

children’s education.