Cops grill YouTuber in snake venom case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was questioned by the Noida Police early Wednesday over suspected use of snake venom at a party, officials said, even as an investigation by the veterinary department found venom glands missing in all nine snakes that were rescued last week.

Yadav, winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, was among the six named accused in the FIR lodged here last week under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code section 120-B.

“Yadav has joined the investigation. He came to the police station around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. He was then questioned for around two hours and let off. He will be called again,” a senior officer of the Noida Police told PTI, requesting anonymity. The police have already applied for

remand of the five people who were arrested in the case.

Dr Nikhil Varshney, who headed the probe committee, told PTI that the veterinary department in its probe found that venom glands were missing in all nine snakes, including five cobras, that were rescued on November 3 from possession of the accused persons.

“Also, teeth were missing in eight of the nine snakes that were rescued. We were asked to conduct the inquiry by the Forest Department and we have submitted our report to it for further action,” Dr Varshney said. Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava said his department has received the inquiry report from the Veterinary Department and would now submit it in the court for further legal proceedings.