Cops freeze narco offenders’ properties worth Rs 27 crore

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has frozen properties worth more than Rs 27 crore belonging to narcotics offenders in the last three years as part of its financial crackdown against drug cartels, an official said on Friday.

According to data, properties worth around Rs 38 lakh, belonging to three narco offenders, were frozen in 2023. The following year saw a major jump with properties worth Rs 5 crore of 28 offenders being seized, out of which more than Rs 4.5 crore was frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch. “The crackdown intensified further in 2025, with properties worth about Rs 21.5 crore belonging to 30 offenders frozen till September 15. In addition, financial probes are underway against 19 more offenders involving properties valued at more than Rs 5 crore,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

“With the seizure and freezing of financial assets, the entire chain of narco offenders is weakened. By choking finances, we reduce the profitability of drug trafficking and dismantle networks,” the officer added.

He said depriving traffickers of their illicit gains is crucial in dismantling the infrastructure of cartels. “Drug money will not remain hidden, and traffickers will not be allowed to enjoy the fruits of crime,” he added.

The police said that in several cases, inter-state and even international linkages were exposed only after money trails were tracked.