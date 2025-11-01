Cops foil Rs 40L cyber-extortion bid; one nabbed

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have foiled a cyber-extortion attempt and arrested a 32-year-old man for threatening a businessman and his family while demanding Rs 40 lakh.

The accused, Ramzan Ali Hashmi of Chhattarpur, was traced through technical surveillance and arrested from his home. Police recovered two mobile phones and a laptop used to send WhatsApp threats from spoofed international numbers.

He confessed to the crime, admitting he targeted his former employer to repay debts and fund his upcoming

marriage.