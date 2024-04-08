Cops foil multi-crore heroin trafficking syndicate

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a narcotics syndicate involved in trafficking, leading to the seizure of heroin valued at Rs 40 crore in the global market, officials revealed on Saturday.



The accused individual has been identified as Sarvan Bishnoi (37), hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Amit Kaushik, DCP of the Special Cell, stated that a dedicated team, under the leadership of ACP Ved Prakash and including Inspectors Prafull Kr. Jha and Ranjeet Singh, meticulously executed a planned operation resulting in the capture of Sarvan Bishnoi, a crucial member of the syndicate. He was intercepted in Delhi while transporting the contraband from Manipur in an Ashok Leyland Truck.

The operation, conducted on March 28, was initiated based on precise intelligence gathered by Inspectors Prafull Kr. Jha and Ranjeet Singh. A raiding team, supervised by SI Vikas Yadav, and comprising HC Harvinder, HC Ankit, HC Dheeraj, and HC Naveen, intercepted the truck with registration number RJ19 GG 9138 near the Okhla Industrial Area.

Upon search, law enforcement officers uncovered 10 kgs of heroin meticulously concealed within the truck’s fuse box. Subsequent interrogation of Sarvan Bishnoi revealed his involvement in an international drug cartel responsible for trafficking heroin from Myanmar, via Manipur, to various regions in India, as confirmed by Kaushik.

Bishnoi divulged vital details about his five-year history in narcotics trafficking and disclosed the identity of his supplier based in Imphal, Manipur. He also implicated an associate from Jodhpur involved in the syndicate’s operations. Investigations are currently underway to apprehend other members of the cartel, Kaushik noted.

This arrest underscores the significance of the Myanmar-Manipur route for drug trafficking into regions including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and beyond.

According to officials, the allure of superior-quality heroin and opium, coupled with cost-effectiveness, has driven illegal cultivation and manufacturing in Myanmar and neighbouring areas.