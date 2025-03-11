Cops foil dating app scam at Anand Vihar bar, 4 in cop net

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have dismantled a dating app scam operating at a bar in Anand Vihar, arresting four individuals who allegedly used fake profiles to lure victims and extort money.

An anonymous source tipped off the police, leading to a raid at Big Daddy Bar in Cross River Mall on March 8. The Special Task Force (STF), led by Sub-Inspector Ajay and supervised by ACP Gurudev Singh, apprehended the suspects outside the bar.

The accused were identified as Rajender (30) of Bhikam Singh Colony, Kuldeep (39) of Bhola Nath Nagar, Ashish (21) of DDA Flats, and Deepak (24) of Dhoom Khera, Uttar Pradesh.

A search revealed multiple mobile phones containing dating applications such as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to creating fake female profiles to entice victims to bars. Once there, victims were coerced into ordering costly food and drinks, unaware of the scheme.

The suspects collaborated with club management, inflating bills and forcing victims to pay large sums. They received Rs 3,000 daily from various clubs, which also provided female accomplices to make the scam more convincing.

All mobile phones were seized, and an FIR was lodged at Anand Vihar PS.