Cops ensure tight security & smooth access for Republic Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security and facilitation plan to ensure smooth and secure 77th Republic-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26, an official said on Sunday.

A robust security apparatus has been deployed, involving the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, to safeguard the high-profile event that will be attended by thousands of invitees and dignitaries from across the country, Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh

Kumar Mahla said.

He said extensive arrangements have been made to maintain a secure environment, while ensuring ease of movement for guests. “As the nation prepares to celebrate the 77th Republic Day, police remain fully committed to ensuring a safe, secure and celebratory atmosphere for all citizens and invitees,” the officer said.

He said a significant change has been introduced this year with the renaming of the enclosures at Kartavya Path after Indian rivers, aimed at better identification and

facilitation of guests.

According to police, the entire Kartavya Path area has been placed under constant electronic surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with advanced facial recognition system (FRS)

technology. Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams will be deployed at strategic locations, including high-rise buildings, to monitor the airspace and

surrounding areas.

As a preventive measure, police are verifying hotels, tenants and domestic help across New Delhi. Invitees have been asked to follow pass details, designated routes and metro advisories.

Help desks, public announcements and security checks have been set up, while prohibited items have been listed to ensure safe Republic Day celebrations.