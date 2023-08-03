Cops: Elaborate security arrangements at sensitive places, addl forces deployed

Security has been tightened at sensitive places in the national Capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists held protests at multiple locations in the national Capital against the clashes, disrupting vehicular movement and causing traffic jams. Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting the Hanuman Chalisa near the Metro station at Nirman Vihar. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by the police.

“Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in the city and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,” the Delhi Police said.

The police have enhanced patrolling in sensitive areas and are also holding meetings with peace committees. Social media is also being monitored, officials said.

Vehicles are being checked at the borders. Drones are also being used for security, the officials said, adding that foot patrolling is being conducted in many areas and senior officers are interacting with locals.

Traffic movement was briefly disrupted at the Badarpur border as well.

Suman Nalwa, the Delhi Police’s spokesperson, said, “Seeing the tension and violence in adjoining areas of Delhi, we have made proper arrangements and deployment. All our senior officers are on the ground to ensure that there are no issues related to security. We have our national festival around and after that is the G20 (Summit). So we want to ensure nothing goes wrong.”

The official added, “We appeal to the people to keep a vigil. If they find anything suspicious, they can call on 112. We are tracking social media as well because such violence is usually instigated through social media. I want to appeal to the citizens to call the police if they find anything wrong or any message is sent to them. We will take proper action.”

In the northeast district, Bajrang Dal supporters held a protest and raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. The police erected barricades and stopped them.

Security arrangements have been tightened in places in the district and the situation is normal, a senior police officer said.