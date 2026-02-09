Cops dismantle organised cyber fraud module

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a high-profile cyber fraud module with suspected international links, arresting three men accused of running an organised financial racket.



The case came to light following a complaint registered with the Crime Branch. Police said it relates to an e-FIR filed on December 17, 2025, after a 56-year-old man from Uttam Nagar reported being cheated of around Rs 42.5 lakh in an online investment scam.

Investigations revealed that the defrauded amount was routed through 36 different bank accounts. One key transaction involving Rs 3.74 lakh, transferred from the victim’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, was credited to a UCO Bank account in R.K. Puram and withdrawn the same day using a cheque.

That account was traced to Sabbir Ahmed, a resident of Munirka Village in south-west Delhi, who was arrested on January 21. During interrogation, Ahmed allegedly disclosed that he had opened nine to ten bank accounts across various banks and handed over the account kits to associates in return for a two per cent commission on the money routed through them. Based on his disclosures, police arrested Sarfaraz (31) and Dilshad (21), both residents of Batla House, on February 5. Investigators said the duo claimed links with foreign handlers and disclosed involvement in selling USDT cryptocurrency to Chinese nationals, indicating the presence of a wider international cyber-financial network.

Police said the accused used dummy accounts, tried destroying evidence, were earlier arrested in 2025, and investigations into wider cyber networks continue.