Cops: Criminal gang involved in Facebook robbery case busted

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a criminal gang involved in a robbery case where a Facebook friend of one of the accused was the unsuspecting victim.



The swift operation resulted in the recovery of stolen jewellery and the arrest of five suspects, the officials said on Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Suraj alias Gurri (24), a resident of Delhi’s Dariapur village, while Rohit alias Bitoo alias Fauji (20), Tushar alias Tarun alias Chautala (23), Lokesh (22) and Hitesh alias Kala (24), all residents of Haryana’s Gurugram.

M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka, stated that the incident occurred on September 5 in Jhatikra village, Delhi, when the victim was lured by a Facebook friend identified as Fauji Kheda. The victim was picked up in a Swift car and taken to an undisclosed location, where three additional individuals joined the group. During this ordeal, the victim was robbed of two gold chains and two gold rings.

The Delhi Police launched an investigation, forming a specialized team from Chhawla police station to lead the efforts. Inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO Chhawla, spearheaded the team’s efforts, with supervision by ACPs Richhpal Singh and Madan Lal Meena. Utilising a combination of technical and manual surveillance techniques, the team worked diligently to crack the case.

Crucial evidence was obtained through a meticulous analysis of CCTV footage from the vicinity of the incident, leading to the identification of two suspects, Rohit

alias Bitto Fauji and Suraj alias Gurri. This pivotal breakthrough was then shared with local informants, facilitating the subsequent arrests of the accused persons, Harsha Vardhan confirmed.

The turning point occurred on September 8, with the arrest of Rohit in Kheda Khurrampur, Gurugram, which also led to the recovery of the Swift car used during the crime. Subsequently, Tushar was apprehended, with one of the stolen gold chains found in his possession.

Later, Lokesh and Hitesh alias Kala were also arrested.

In addition, Suraj alias Gurri, who had prior run-ins with the law, was taken into custody, resulting in the recovery of one gold ring and one motorcycle used during the incident, DCP Dwarka said.

During interrogation, Rohit aka Bitoo Fauji revealed that he had previously served in the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps in Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra, but had discontinued his service after his mother’s passing in 2020. He disclosed that he had connected with Nirmal Tyagi through Facebook approximately three years ago, leading to the events that transpired on September 4.