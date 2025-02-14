Cops crack rickshaw driver’s murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals and a juvenile for the murder of a 22-year-old e-rickshaw driver for bullying the minor in public.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Dayalpur Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Bhola (22), a resident of New Mustafabad, Delhi. The accused were identified as Sahil alias Lucky (19), Shahnawaz alias Sameer (20), both residents of Nehru Vihar, Delhi and Ali Noori alias Yusuf (20), a resident of New Mustafabad, Delhi.

According to the police reports, Bhola’s body was discovered in a pool of blood in Moonga Nagar on February

3 at 6:35 pm. Police from the Dayalpur station responded to the scene, and forensic teams examined the site. The body was sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem. A special investigation team led by Inspector Paramvir Dahiya and supervised by ACP Deepak Chandra was formed to crack the case.

The team analysed CCTV footage and gathered intelligence from local sources, leading them to the suspects. Raids were conducted in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and Khajuri Chowk, resulting in the apprehension of the accused.

During interrogation, the juvenile confessed that he had been frequently bullied and physically assaulted by Bhola.

Frustrated, he conspired with his elder brother, Ali Noori, and their two friends to attack Bhola. On February 3, they confronted him and fatally attacked him.