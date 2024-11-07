Cops crack hypnosis-based cheating case, 2 nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Jagatpuri Police team of Delhi’s Shahdara district arrested two men who were accused of a string of hypnosis-based cheating incidents targeting weak-minded persons, the Delhi police informed on Wednesday.

Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, said that the arrested duo—Malkeet Singh (24) and Gurubachan Singh (47)—are residents of Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Both were taken into custody following a brief investigation. Both the accused persons confessed to hypnosis cases in which they had exploited several victims through financial manipulation.

Adding further Gautam mentioned that the case began on November 4, when a woman visited Jagatpuri Police complaining that some unknown people hypnotised and robbed her.

On this complaint, a case was filed to further investigate.

The investigation, led by SI Rajender with ASI Satender and HC Arun, resulted in the arrest of the accused, who confessed to previous cases. Two cases, filed on November 4 and August 23, 2024, at Jagatpuri Police Station, were cleared.

The Delhi Police pledged to continue combating fraud and crime to ensure the city’s safety.