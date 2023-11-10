Cops crack down on sale, purchase, storage and supply of firecrackers

New Delhi: In a proactive effort to enforce the directives issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and senior officers and authorities of Delhi, the Delhi Police are cracking down on the sale, purchase, storage, and supply of illegal firecrackers. As part of these ongoing efforts, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Delhi recently made a significant breakthrough.



Acting on credible secret information, a dedicated team of Delhi Police conducted a raid in Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Nitin (38) resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi, and Pankaj (40), also a resident of Sant Nagar. The accused Nitin was apprehended during the operation. According to the Police, Nitin disclosed that he, along with his brother, had been involved in the illicit sale of firecrackers in the Burari and Wazirabad areas.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a substantial cache of illegal firecrackers, totaling 79 kgs, hidden in the basement of Sant Nagar. A second person, Pankaj, was arrested in connection with the illegal stash. The case

was registered at Wazirabad Police Station under various sections of the Indian

Penal Code and Explosive Substance Act. Interrogation of the accused revealed that the illegal firecrackers had been procured from Farukh Nagar, UP, and Gurugram, Haryana, to sell them at inflated prices during the Diwali festival.

In yet another successful operation on Tuesday, the police apprehended an accused, seizing 390 kgs of banned firecrackers in the New Usmanpur, Delhi. The arrested accused was identified as Ankur Sharma (23), son of Vinod, resident of Near Hanuman Mandir, Kartar Nagar, Delhi. Sharma

admitted to planning to discreetly sell the fireworks for profit during the upcoming festive season.

In a separate operation in the North-East District of Delhi, special staff recovered 120 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from a shop in Sonia Vihar on Monday. The apprehended accused was identified as Rajesh Gupta (47), son of Omprakash Gupta resident of Pusta Sonia Vihar. The accused was the owner of the shop. A case was registered in Khajuri Khas Police Station. Gupta confessed to the illegal trade and cited financial gains as his motive.