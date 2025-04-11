Cops crack down on illegal B’deshi migrants in two major operations

NEW DELHI: In two separate operations, the Delhi Police have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the Capital for over a decade, exposing a network of undocumented immigrants operating under forged identities and documents.

According to the police, in the first incident, a team from the Special Staff of South West Delhi traced and apprehended one Monto, a Bangladeshi national who had been living illegally in India for the past 15 years.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a dedicated team led by Inspector Vijay Baliyan, under the supervision of ACP Vijay Singh, launched a drive targeting suspected illegal migrants in vulnerable localities.

During the operation, the police received information about an individual in Mahipalpur lacking proper identification.

Upon questioning, Monto failed to produce valid documents and confessed to having crossed the border illegally from Bangladesh.

Monto, a native of Village Moluganj, District Bagirhat, Bangladesh, was detained and, following all legal and procedural formalities, sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) deportation center. Authorities have now initiated the process for his repatriation to Bangladesh.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by the South West District police to address the growing concern of undocumented foreign nationals in Delhi. “This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigration and our commitment to uphold the law,” a senior official said.

In a separate major breakthrough, the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch dismantled a mini-syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi migrants operating in Bawana, North West Delhi.

Based on secret inputs, the team arrested three individuals who had been residing in the country illegally for over 20 years.

The accused, Mustaq (72), and his sons Shahid Khan (28) and Mintu (32), were involved in property dealing in Bawana and were found with forged Indian documents, including fake birth certificates and Aadhaar cards. The operation, led by Inspector Vivekanand and supervised by ACP Pawan Kumar, used a combination of surveillance and intelligence to locate the suspects. During interrogation, they initially denied foreign links but later admitted to entering India via West Bengal. They confessed to obtaining fake documents with local agents. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS.