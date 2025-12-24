Cops collect evidence in assault case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has begun collecting CCTV footage and other material evidence in connection with an alleged assault involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Police said footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the security area of Terminal 1 is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Statements of witnesses present at the spot will also be recorded, a senior officer said. An FIR has been registered under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the BNS after a complaint was received via e-mail from the passenger on Monday. “The investigation is at a preliminary stage. Relevant evidence is being gathered and the accused

will be called for questioning,” the officer said.