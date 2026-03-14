Cops caution people against cyber fraud

New Delhi: Delhi Police has warned citizens against clicking on suspicious links or trusting calls from unknown numbers claiming to be from gas agencies, cautioning that cyber fraudsters may exploit panic over LPG availability to cheat people.



In a post on X, police said rumours about LPG shortages were being used by scammers to lure users through fraudulent links related to gas booking or supply confirmation. Once clicked, such links may compromise personal or banking details, leading to financial losses. Fraudsters may also pose as gas agency representatives and ask residents to click on links or download files sent through messaging platforms. Police advised people not to open files with the “.apk” extension, which can install malicious applications and give criminals access to sensitive data. Citizens have been urged to verify information through official channels.