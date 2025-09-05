Cops can now mail ideas

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has launched an email ID to receive innovative ideas and suggestions from its personnel across all ranks, an initiative aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery. The step comes under the directions of Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha.

According to officials, the initiative encourages the entire force to participate in shaping reforms, fostering inclusivity in decision-making, and leveraging the practical expertise of those working on the ground.

Employees have been asked to submit their suggestions on topics such as innovations, technological upgrades, and procedural reforms.

To streamline the process, personnel are required to submit concept notes within a set timeframe. These notes must outline the current scenario, identify challenges, propose workable solutions, and highlight the expected benefits in terms of performance and public service quality.