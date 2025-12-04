Cops bust women-led gangs, recover jewellery worth ₹1 cr

New Delhi: The Railway unit of the Delhi Police has busted two organised women-led theft gangs accused of targeting female passengers and stealing jewellery.

According to the police, the gangs operated at Sarai Rohilla and New Delhi railway stations, exploiting confined spaces such as lifts and escalators to remove jewellery from handbags. More than 100 CCTV recordings from multiple locations, along with technical surveillance and human intelligence, were examined to trace the accused.

In the first case at Sarai Rohilla railway station, an inter-state gang operating near lift areas was dismantled with the arrest of Sheetal alias Anu, a key member originally from Palitana/Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

The gang members reportedly lived in temporary rented accommodations in Delhi and frequently shifted locations to avoid detection. Using distraction techniques inside lift cabins, one member diverted the victim’s attention while another removed jewellery from handbags. Jewellery and watches worth Rs 70 lakh were fully recovered. In the second case at New Delhi railway station, four women from Faridpuri Camp in the Anand Parbat area were arrested for targeting women, particularly elderly passengers, on escalators.

The gang identified victims through body language and stole valuables during movement. One accused, Laxmi, has 13 previous cases of similar thefts. Jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh, including gold, diamond and silver items, was recovered.

Police have issued an advisory urging passengers to remain vigilant on lifts and escalators and to keep their belongings securely fastened at all times.