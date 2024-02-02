Cops bust two illegal call centres

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted two illegal call centres in Dwarka and Naraina areas here for allegedly cheating the foreign nationals on pretext of providing them tech support and other utility services.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police arrested 26 employees and detained 40 persons from the two illegal call centres, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said that the arrests have been made in two separate cases of illegal call centres.

The first case is from Naraina where a total of 23 persons, including three of its owners — Mohit Bansal alias Kaku, Shubham Bansal alias Kali and Puneet Sehgal, were arrested, he said.

Tiwari said that 21 laptops, 24 mobile phones, six

routers and other accessories have been seized.

Besides, cash amounting Rs 23.5 lakh have also been recovered from them, he added.

The accused would use high end technical software, diallers “MicroSIP”, “Xlite”, “Google Voice” for making calls to the US numbers by impersonating as customer care, tech staff of Amazon, Paypal, Chime and Norton, police said.

The DCP said that the callers were recruited on the basis of their ability to converse fluently in English and preferably with a foreign accent.

Some of the them are school drop outs and graduates, but they were aware that

they were cheating the people, he added.

In the second case, a raid was conducted at Dwarka sector 26, where three other persons who were running the similar kind of fake call centre were arrested, Tiwari said. They have been identified as Sachin Yadav, Shashank Bharatwal and Jagjeet Singh, he added.