Cops bust syndicate of snatchers who used to alter IMEIs of phones & supply them to Nepal

New Delhi: Shahdara district police have busted a syndicate of notorious snatchers and receivers who used to alter the IMEIs of mobile phones and supply them to Nepal. Police have recovered 41 mobiles and two gold chains from their possession.



They have been identified as Sagar Kumar (26), a resident of Ashok Vihar, Delhi, and Vishal Tomer (23), a resident of East Gokal Puri, Delhi. The duo is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. Muzammil Kazmi (29) is a resident of Welcome and Bihari Colony, Shahdara. He acts as a receiver of stolen and snatched mobile phones. He is found to be involved in 13 previous cases.

On April 27, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from one Sunil Jain from near E.S.I. Hospital Vivek Vihar when he was coming from a function in Golden Banquet Hall in Vivek Vihar area with his mother on his scooty. On the same day, a similar incident of snatching was committed by the same motorcycle where they snatched a bag containing items ring, earring, phone, and other documents.

Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara said that keeping in view the gravity of the situation of repeated snatchings by the same group, a police team was constituted under the supervision of ACP Operation Mahender Singh and the supervision of Addl. DCP Shahdara Kushal Pal Singh to arrest the snatchers.

“During the investigation, our police team saw in a CCTV footage in which two bikers were snatching the gold chain of the lady victim. Further, the route map of the accused persons was prepared, and they were followed through CCTV cameras. The clear pictures of the accused persons were lifted from CCTV footage. The accused person was later identified as Vishal Tomar, a resident of East Gokulpuri.

“Further, with the help of technical surveillance and after analyzing dozens of CDRs of the relatives and friends, Vishal Tomar was trapped and revealed the identity of his co-accused Sagar Kumar. At the instance of Vishal, a raid was carried out at the hideout of Sagar and he was successfully apprehended from Nand Nagri area on May, 8,” DCP Rohit Meena mentioned.