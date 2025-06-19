Cops bust int’l job fraud syndicate; over 500 victims duped

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a major international job fraud and human trafficking racket run under the name of M/s Indo Kyrgyz Global Pvt. Ltd. Three accused—Sahil Narwal, Atul Mathur, and Kamal Kumar—were arrested on May 21, while the alleged mastermind Mahavir Singh remains at large. The syndicate duped over 500 Indian job seekers with false promises of high-paying jobs in Kyrgyzstan, offering salaries of Rs 60,000 and one-year contracts. Victims paid over Rs 4.62 crore in recruitment charges.

Pankaj Kumar Verma, MD of M/s Seabair Human Resources Consultancy, filed the complaint after being misled into partnering with the firm. He transferred the amount for visa processing and travel arrangements for 500 workers. Of 463 processed visas, only 346 people were sent abroad—many of whom were later forced to resign, denied salaries, and threatened. Over 300 were eventually repatriated with Verma’s help.

The police raid recovered incriminating WhatsApp chats, cash receipts worth Rs 1.24 crore, and fraudulent documents. The accused admitted to using partial legitimacy to carry out the scam. The investigation is ongoing to trace more victims and

the remaining suspects.