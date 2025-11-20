Cops bust inter-state drug network

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has dismantled a major inter-state narcotics syndicate, arresting four members of African origin and uncovering a mobile drug manufacturing unit operating across Delhi and Bengaluru. The crackdown followed specific intelligence received on November 1 about a cartel supplying high-purity synthetic drugs to multiple cities.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Inspectors Ranjeet Singh and Sanjeev Kumar intercepted Ezebuenyi Esther Osita alias Ella near Dhaula Kuan around midnight, recovering 17.146 kg of methamphetamine and 700 tablets weighing 440 grams from her trolley bag. She later disclosed that the consignment had been sourced from Charles Chimuanya Ebereonwu alias Amorka in Chander Vihar and was intended for a Bengaluru-based receiver known as “White Money.”

A November 5 raid led to Amorka’s arrest and the seizure of a mobile drug lab in Nilothi Extension, with two more arrests following. Police said the group supplied drugs across major cities and lacked valid travel documents.