Cops bust inter-state drug cartel, five held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force has busted an inter-state drug cartel operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, arresting five, including an MBA holder.

The gang traded in banned prescription drugs and used fake bills, parcel services, and medical shops as cover. Drugs worth over Rs 5 lakh were seized.

The cartel’s supply chain ran from Gorakhpur to Delhi. Further investigations are underway to identify more links.