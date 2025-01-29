Cops bust illicit liquor network ahead of elections, four nabbed

NEW DELHI: In a proactive operation ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, the Delhi Police has dismantled an illicit liquor supply network and arrested four individuals with 36480 quarters of English and Desi liquor.

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar Mukhiya resident of Manglapuri Phase-II, Delhi, Ritik alias Bholu resident of Village Thanakala, Sonipat, Haryana, Mangal Dev Ishwar resident of Village Mansurchak, Dashrathpur Begusarai, Bihar and Suraj resident of Village Mansurchak, Dashrathpur, Begusarai, Bihar.

According to the police, the liquor, labeled “for sale in Chandigarh and Haryana only,” was being transported using two Mahindra tempos with fake license plates and a cycle rickshaw, all of which were confiscated.

Acting on credible intelligence, the team laid a trap near Palam Nasirpur Road in the early hours of January 26.

Around 2:50 am, a suspect on a cycle rickshaw was intercepted and found carrying cartons of illicit liquor.

Upon interrogation, the accused, identified as Amit Kumar Mukhiya, led police to an industrial godown where a larger stash of liquor and two loaded tempos were discovered. His three associates Ritik, Mangal Dev Ishwar, and Suraj were also apprehended.

This operation is part of a concerted effort to ensure free and fair elections by curbing illegal activities that could disrupt the process. Under Inspector Vijay Baliyan and SI Ram Kumar, the Special Staff and AATS team targeted bootleggers through regular patrols. Seized liquor and vehicles are in police custody, and an FIR has been filed under the

Delhi Excise Act.