Cops bust gang of wedding thieves

New Delhi: Amid the wedding season, the Crime Branch of the Delhi police has busted a gang of wedding crashers who committed several thefts at wedding venues, the officials informed on Friday



Three members of the gang, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the cops who were later identified as Sonu (24), Kishan (22) and a juvenile (15). All of them are residents of Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh (MP), the officials said.

The cops have recovered one gold chain, Rs 63,500 cash, a leather bag and an i-10 car from their possession.

According to Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav, several incidents of a gang committing theft of bags containing jewellery and cash at wedding venues were reported. The Crime Branch was tasked to solve the cases and the accused persons were apprehended.

The team started analysing all the available video footage of the wedding ceremonies and deployed informers at various prominent banquet halls, farmhouses etc.

On analysing the CCTV footage of the venues and video recording of the wedding ceremonies, three suspects, including one juvenile, were identified.

"During the investigation, it was revealed from the video footage that the suspects before committing theft spent considerable time at the venues, making themselves comfortable and familiar with the guests. They were never in a hurry, had their dinner there and patiently waited for the opportune time to strike.

"They were well-dressed to mingle with the guests and waited for the opportune time to strike. However, in a swift move, they stole the bags containing shagun/jewellery/cash and thereafter quickly vanished from the venue," Yadav mentioned.