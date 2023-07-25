Cops bust gang of cyber fraudsters targeting jobseekers

New Delhi: The Delhi Police (Cyber) North District has apprehended a notorious gang of cyber fraudsters who were swindling unemployed youths on popular online job-seeking platforms, officials said on Monday. The arrested cyber cheats have been identified as Ritish Kumar (22) and Ajay Bhagel (26). Both are residents of Mangolpuri and Nangloi areas of Delhi. The police recovered crucial evidence, including three mobile phones, one ATM card, one passbook, one laptop, and three SIM cards from the arrested individuals.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, stated that operating under the guise of HR managers from reputed companies, the accused targeted vulnerable jobseekers who had registered their profiles on job portals like Naukri.com, Shine.com, and Quikr.com. The nefarious gang procured personal data of applicants from these platforms, allowing them to impersonate potential employers. Their modus operandi involved contacting the victims via WhatsApp and Gmail accounts, strategically avoiding any direct phone calls to evade detection. To win the trust of unsuspecting job seekers, the fraudsters went as far as issuing fake joining letters and other fabricated documents, Kalsi mentioned.