Cops bust fraudulent job visa racket: Russian nationals among held

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested four individuals, including two Russian



nationals, on charges of defrauding job seekers by promising them work permit VISA for foreign countries. The police initiated action based on a complaint filed at the Cyber Cell Crime Branch.

The arrested accused were identified as Artem Tolkachev, and Igor Sirenko, both were Russian nationals, and Sagar Sharma and Rohit, both residents of Delhi. The arrests followed a complaint

lodged by Yogesh Girdhari Gahane of Nagpur, Maharashtra, who had been cheated out of Rs 75,000 by the fraudulent consultancy.

A thorough investigation by the Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police led to a raid on the consultancy’s premises in

Patel Nagar, near the Delhi Metro Station.

The operation resulted in recovery of five laptops, seven mobile phones, four passports, numerous fake offer letters, resumes, QR codes for receiving money, Rs 76,000 in cash, and various currencies including USD, Russian ruble, Polish złoty, and Nepalese rupee.

Further interrogation uncovered that the sham agency was established under the guise of WGA Visa India Pvt. Ltd, using the identity of an unwitting auto driver, Sajjan Singh, appointed as the company’s director. Tolkachev and Sirenko masterminded the elaborate scheme to exploit the aspirations of Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, charging exorbitant fees for fictitious job offers.

WGA Visa India Pvt. Ltd, purportedly an international recruitment firm, was revealed to be the front for this illicit operation. The arrests included two Russian nationals, Artem Tolkachev and Igor Sirenko, along with their Indian accomplices, Sagar Sharma and Rohit, for deceiving approximately 63 job aspirants by falsely promising work permits in European countries such as Poland and Germany.