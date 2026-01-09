Cops bust fake garment unit

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an illegal garment manufacturing and storage unit, seizing 1,919 pieces of counterfeit branded apparel during a raid conducted on January 7.

Police said the District Investment Unit (DIU) acted on a tip-off from an anonymous source regarding a factory allegedly involved in the large-scale production and sale of fake garments bearing the trademarks of internationally reputed brands. The action followed a complaint filed by authorised representatives of brands including ZARA, Levi Strauss & Co. and US Polo Assn. After verifying trademark and copyright documents and obtaining the mandatory legal opinion under Section 115(4) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, the DIU carried out a raid at an upper-ground premises in Todapur. During the operation, police seized 1,050 counterfeit ZARA shirts, 650 USPA shirts, 213 Levi’s shirts and six sample pieces. The accused, Rajeev Nagpal, a resident of Rohini, was apprehended. mpost