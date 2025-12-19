Cops bust fake airline job racket, mastermind arrested from GZB

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a fake job racket operating in the name of airways companies and arrested its alleged mastermind from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Mishra (35), they said.

The case came to light after a complaint by Ritu Singh, who alleged that she was cheated on the pretext of a providing a job with an airline company, police in a statement said.

According to the police, the complainant received an email purportedly sent from the airline company and subsequent messages from a mobile number, following which the fraudsters gained her trust and induced her to pay money towards job processing fees, uniform charges and other formalities.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up, a police officer said.

“The team conducted a detailed analysis, including scrutiny of call detail records and digital footprints. The team traced the accused to Ghaziabad and arrested the accused on Wednesday night,” the officer said.

During the search, police recovered a mobile phone allegedly used in the crime, multiple QR codes, fake letters of intent and other forged documents. His chats contained a profile picture of an airline company with the airline’s logo, which was allegedly used to deceive victims. A bank account linked to the accused was also found to have been used for routing the stolen money.

The police said Mishra has a criminal antecedent and was earlier involved in multiple cheating and forgery cases registered by the Delhi Crime Branch, indicating his repeated involvement in organised cyber fraud. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates, trace the money trail and recover the cheated amount, they said.