Cops bust drug syndicate and arrest two foreign nationals

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an alleged drug trafficking syndicate operating across the National Capital Region, arresting two foreign nationals and seizing MDMA and Ecstasy tablets, officials said.



The operation was launched following a tip-off received by the Crime Branch about the movement of synthetic drugs in Delhi and adjoining areas. Acting on the information, police carried out sustained surveillance before moving in on the suspects.

According to the police, a total of 342 grams of MDMA and 40 Ecstasy tablets were recovered, a haul described as a major blow to a supply chain catering to local buyers in the capital.

The accused have been identified as Precious alias Promise (26) and Geoffrey Boateng alias Mike (44). Police said the two were allegedly part of an organised network supplying party drugs such as MDMA and Ecstasy pills to customers across Delhi/NCR, while using fake mobile numbers and frequently deleting communication records to evade detection.

Investigators said the breakthrough came after specific intelligence pointed to synthetic drug movement in West Delhi. Acting on the tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap near Som Bazar Road in the Mohan Garden area late at night. At around 11.50 pm, officers intercepted a suspect matching the informer’s description.

A search allegedly led to the recovery of 270 grams of MDMA and 40 Ecstasy tablets from the possession of Precious.

During the subsequent investigation, police traced the involvement of Boateng, who was later apprehended from Uttam Nagar. Officials said 72 grams of MDMA were recovered from him.

Police said both men were overstaying visas and sold MDMA at Rs 2,500 per gram in West Delhi. Further probe may lead to more arrests and seizures.