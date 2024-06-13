Cops bust diamond swindle, recover stolen gems

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for their involvement in a diamond swindle and recovered three stolen diamonds.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Saket Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sagar Gupta (37) son of Rajeshwar Nath Gupta resident of Sector 21, Gurugram, Haryana, Chander Shekhar (44) son of Kalu Ram resident of Anand Parbat, New Delhi, and Madhusudan Aggarwal (54) son of Moolraj Aggarwal resident of Model Town-1, Delhi.

According to the Police, on June 6, a PCR call was received around 6:15 PM from MGF Mall, Saket, reporting that a customer had swapped real diamonds with fake ones and fled. The showroom owner revealed that Sagar Gupta, who had gained their trust through previous purchases, had visited the shop with an associate to inspect three diamonds.

The accused Gupta requested to verify the diamonds’ authenticity in Karol Bagh before making a payment.

The showroom employee, sent with Gupta, was tricked into handing over the diamonds. Gupta then returned the container, claiming the diamonds were fake, and asked the employee to leave the car.

Upon returning to the shop, the employee found that the diamonds had been replaced with counterfeit stones.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC. A specialized team of the Delhi Police, under the supervision of ACP Harish Kukreti, was formed. The team analszed CCTV footage and scanned lists of recently released criminals. The investigation led to the identification and arrest of Sagar Gupta in Gurgaon.

The accused Gupta confessed and implicated his associate Chander Shekhar, who was arrested in Haridwar.

Further interrogation revealed that the stolen diamonds were sold to Madhusudan Aggarwal in Model Town-1, New Delhi. Aggarwal was apprehended, and all three diamonds were recovered from his possession.

The arrested individuals, Sagar Gupta, Chander Shekhar, and Madhusudan Aggarwal, are experienced in the diamond trade.

Gupta dealt in old gold and diamonds, Shekhar operated on a commission basis, and Aggarwal, a former tractor parts dealer, also traded

in diamonds.