Cops bust ₹3 crore online crypto scam

NEW DELHI: Cyber Cell has busted a ₹3 crore online investment scam, arresting three Delhi residents linked to foreign cryptocurrency operatives in Hong Kong and China. The operation followed a complaint by a 64-year-old victim duped through a fraudulent WhatsApp group promising high returns. Investigations revealed fake bank accounts, SIM cards, and cross-border crypto transactions.

Ayush Koli, Sanjeev Kumar, and Akash were arrested, with devices, laptops, and a Paytm POS recovered. Police are now tracing additional accomplices and the wider network.