Cops: Burglar identified through traffic violation footage, arrested

NEW DELHI: A burglar, who allegedly broke into a house in Delhi’s Najafgarh was arrested after he was identified through a traffic violation committed on a stolen scooter, police said on Monday. The accused, Avinash alias Vicky (33) had stolen jewellery, an inverter battery and cash from a house in the Lokesh Park area on the night of September 13.

He is a resident of Najafgarh and a graduate who turned to crime after becoming a drug addict, a police officer said.

Police said the accused was traced after investigators found a red-light violation by the stolen scooter captured on traffic cameras on September 11, two days before the burglary was committed at the house.

“The image from the violation helped police identify the accused through his physical features,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

Singh further said that with his arrest, police have recovered gold and silver ornaments, four stolen mobile phones, and impounded the stolen scooter from his possession.

“Avinash had stolen jewellery, an inverter battery and cash from the house in Lokesh Park on the night of September 13. A case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station and further investigation was taken up,” the DCP said.

“He was later identified from the traffic violation footage and arrested on Sunday,” he added. Police said the accused, previously involved in five cases of theft and possession of stolen property, was also wanted in a burglary case registered in Najafgarh.

A total of 11 cases of burglary and theft lodged from various parts of Dwarka, Chhawla, Mohan Garden, Najafgarh, and Uttam Nagar have been solved, with his arrest.

The accused had been in and out of jail several times, police added.