Cops beef up security arrangements across city amid festive rush

NEW DELHI: Amid the festival season, the Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

DCPs of all 15 districts are holding meetings with their respective officials and local market committees to review preparedness and coordinate security measures.

The discussions focus on crowd management, monitoring of commercial areas, and prevention of untoward incidents during the festive rush.

“Heavy footfall markets and commercial hubs such as Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, and metro stations, which see large gatherings during festive periods, will have extra security,” a senior police officer said.

The police have urged market associations to cooperate in implementing safety protocols, including regulated entry and exit points, deployment of additional security personnel, and awareness drives for shopkeepers and visitors.

To enhance surveillance, CCTV cameras are being installed at strategic locations across markets and transport hubs, including New Delhi Railway Station, to provide wide-area coverage and timely monitoring of crowd movement. Delhi Police is deploying QRTs, foot patrols, temporary barriers, anti-theft measures, and CCTV monitoring in crowded markets and metro stations, urging shopkeepers and visitors to report

suspicious activity.