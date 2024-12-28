Cops arrest three men, bust syndicate manufacturing banned narcotic drugs

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled a nationwide narcotics syndicate involved in manufacturing and distributing banned drugs, leading to the arrest of three drug traffickers including two B-Pharma Graduates.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about drug traffickers.

The accused were identified as Samaludden alias Sadik (28) son of Navi Baks resident of Usmanpur, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Gulzar (34) son of Mustak resident of Punarvas Colony, Narela, and Salman (28) son of Iqbal resident of Mata Colony, Telephone Exchange, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the ANTF intercepted the syndicate on December 25, arresting Samaludden alias Sadik, Gulzar from Narela, and Salman.

Authorities recovered 1.8 lakh Alphrazolam tablets, 9,000 bottles of triprolidine hydrochloride & codeine phosphate syrup, and machinery used in drug manufacturing. The case was registered under FIR No. 270/2024 under the NDPS Act.

The syndicate operated an elaborate inter-state supply chain connecting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. The contraband was traced to suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, emphasizing the group’s multi-state reach. ANTF officers uncovered the group’s use of fake manufacturing licenses, batch numbers, and QR codes to mask their operations.

The operation, led by Inspector Jasbir Singh under the supervision of ACP Rajkumar, was part of the Delhi Police’s ongoing drive against drug trafficking.

The team dismantled a fully operational illegal factory in the Bawana Industrial Area, recovering packaging materials, chemicals, and machines used to produce the narcotics.

The recovered items from the operation included 9,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 1.8 lakh tablets of Alphrazolam, highlighting the scale of the syndicate’s operations.

Authorities also seized 12,000 empty bottles, 80,000 caps, and 26,000 printed labels, all intended for packaging and distribution. In addition, machinery used for packing, capping, and manufacturing the drugs was confiscated, effectively dismantling

the group’s illegal production capabilities.

The accused Samaludden alias Sadik was a B-Pharma graduate from Pratap University, Jaipur, he was the alleged kingpin of the operation. Previously arrested in 2023, Sadik leveraged his pharmaceutical background to establish the illegal drug factory with the help of Salman and Gulzar.

The accused Salman was a B-Pharma graduate from Gopichand College of Pharmacy, he collaborated with Sadik to set up the factory and manage production.

The accused Gulzar was a graphic designer, he handled packaging and supervised the factory. Gulzar also designed and printed forged labels for the narcotics.

The group had plans to expand into counterfeit medicine production, with machinery and materials already procured. Their fake branding under names like “Dr. Just” was aimed at deceiving customers and facilitating sales through social media platforms.

DCP Bhisham Singh lauded the ANTF’s efforts, stating, “This operation is a crucial step towards a drug-free India.” The Delhi Police Crime Branch reiterated its dedication to combating drug networks and protecting society from the menace of narcotics.

Further investigations are underway to trace the syndicate’s wider network and collaborators.