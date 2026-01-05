Cops arrest Nepalese national with ‘charas’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a Nepalese national and seized 10.97 kg of high-quality charas, valued at over Rs 1 crore in the international market, officials said.

The arrest followed a tip-off received by the Special Staff regarding the movement of a suspected drug trafficker in south Delhi. Acting on the information, police launched a targeted operation under the “Drug-Free Delhi by 2027” initiative. The accused has been identified as Mahesh (46), son of Sun Prasad, a resident of Liwang in Nepal’s Rapti region.

According to police, he was apprehended on January 1 while transporting the contraband for distribution in the Capital. Police said ASI Anil received specific intelligence about the suspect’s frequent movements within the jurisdiction of Amar Colony police station.

A team from the Special Staff, led by Inspector Rajender Singh Dagar and supervised by ACP Operations Hari Singh, subsequently laid a trap in the area. At around 6.50 pm, the suspect was intercepted while carrying a bag containing multiple polythene packets. Upon checking, the team recovered 10.97 kg of charas, believed to be of high purity. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Amar Colony police station, and the accused has been taken into custody.

During preliminary interrogation, Mahesh allegedly admitted to being part of a larger drug-smuggling network involved in transporting narcotics from Nepal to Delhi for substantial profits. He told investigators that he had entered the illegal trade to earn quick money, despite being aware of the legal consequences.

Police suspect his involvement in multiple consignments and are now tracing his contacts, routes and associates linked to cross-border trafficking. The seized contraband has been sent for forensic examination, and further investigation is underway.