Cops arrest man for firing at singer

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested a criminal from Delhi’s IGI Airport for opening fire on singer Rahul Fazilpuriya.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Badshahpur Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Sunil alias Sardhaniya (39), resident of village Sardhana, Sonepat, Haryana.

According to the police, the accused, who had recently arrived from Costa Rica in Central America, was wanted in multiple high-profile criminal cases, including the firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuriya and the murder of Rohit Shaukeen on SPR Road in Gurugram.

The accused Sardhaniya was also involved in firing at a property dealer’s office in Gurugram.

He allegedly played a key role in arranging shooters, supplying weapons, and planning these violent crimes.

The accused had earlier been sentenced to life imprisonment and a 10-year jail term in two separate murder cases.

During his life imprisonment in a Bhiwani case, he was released on bail by the High Court, after which he fled abroad in 2024 using forged documents and a fake passport obtained from Delhi under the name Sunil Singh.

The Badshahpur Police Station received a report on July 14, 2025, about a firing incident targeting singer Rahul Fazilpuriya on SPR Road.

The victim stated that while driving his Thar vehicle, occupants of a white Tata

Punch car fired at him. The bullet struck a nearby

metal pole, and the assailants fled the scene.

A case was registered under relevant sections, and subsequent investigation led to multiple arrests.