Cops arrest 6 linked to Kala Jathedi gang, arms recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested six people, including a key weapon supplier, linked to the Kala Jathedi gang and recovered several illegal firearms and live cartridges, an official said on Sunday.

The accused include gang member Rohit alias Bachi, along with Satnarain, Raj Rahul, Ravinder alias Dhilu, Sahil and arms supplier Sahdev alias Dev.

Investigators said Rohit, a close aide of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi’s nephew Neeraj, is a history-sheeter and has been involved in at least eight serious cases, including the firing on Haryana Police Inspector Sonu Malik.

“Through Neeraj, who is currently incarcerated in the Yamuna Nagar Jail for his involvement in a brutal triple murder, Rohit gained access to a dangerous criminal syndicate. In an attempt to evade law enforcement pressure, Rohit adopted a low profile and opened a finance office in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

Alongside his associates, he began providing financial support to local vendors while simultaneously engaging in the illicit protection racket for trucks transporting illegal liquor from Haryana to Jharkhand.

He also frequently shares videos on social media displaying his firearms and indulging in reckless acts of firing, intending to further solidify his influence in the area and showcase his unwavering affiliations with the criminal world, he added.

The other arrested accused also have past involvements ranging from robbery, arms offences, and rioting to cases under the POCSO Act. Police said the group was deeply embedded in the arms supply network and had been supporting gang activities across Delhi and Haryana.

“A police team laid a trap in the intervening night of September 9 and 10 and apprehended Sahdev from Pratap Vihar with a country-made pistol and three live cartridges,” a senior police officer said. Based on his disclosure, his associate, Sahil, was later arrested with a sophisticated pistol and ammunition.

Further technical surveillance revealed that Rohit and his associates were heading to Delhi via Noida. Acting swiftly, a police team intercepted their car near the Noida-Delhi border on September 14,

leading to the arrest of Rohit and three others, the officer said. Three pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from their possession.