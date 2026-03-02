Cops arrest 27 across 11 states for cyber fraud of over ₹1.5 cr

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Police Station (West) of the Delhi Police has dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate, arresting 27 alleged hardened cyber criminals during a week-long, intelligence-led crackdown across 11 states.



According to police, the operation led to the detection of 10 major cyber fraud cases involving more than Rs 1.5 crore in cheated funds. Financial scrutiny further revealed suspicious transactions amounting to approximately Rs 13.91 crore in bank accounts allegedly operated by the accused. Around 150 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) have been linked to those arrested, indicating the extensive reach of the syndicate.

The special drive was launched by the Cyber Police Station, West District, with multiple dedicated teams formed to track and apprehend members of organised cyber crime networks operating across state lines.

The teams, led by Inspector Vikas Kumar Buldak, SHO of Cyber PS West, under the supervision of ACP Vijay Singh, conducted simultaneous raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal.

Officials said the crackdown targeted organised groups involved in investment fraud, APK file scams, WhatsApp and Instagram impersonation, credit card fraud, task-based fraud and visa-related fraud.

The arrested individuals, hailing from different states, are alleged to have played distinct roles in executing and facilitating the frauds.

Preliminary verification revealed that several bank accounts and mobile numbers used by the accused were linked to multiple NCRP complaints filed by victims across the country.

During the operation, police recovered 25 mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, 20 bank cards, one POS machine, a motorcycle, and various incriminating bank documents and account kits allegedly used in committing the offences.

Among the cases worked out are a visa-related fraud of Rs 15 lakh, a task-based fraud of Rs 4.67 lakh, and multiple investment frauds amounting to Rs 12.35 lakh, Rs 33.26 lakh, Rs 19.5 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh. The operation also exposed APK-based impersonation and credit card fraud cases.