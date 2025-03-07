Cops arrest 2,000+ individuals

NEW DELHI: West Delhi Police have arrested more than 2000 individuals in the first two months of 2025 in a concerted effort to curb street crime and enhance public safety.

Amid election campaigning, voting, and counting processes, law enforcement remained steadfast in maintaining law and order, ensuring that basic policing was not compromised.

The extensive operation led to thousands of arrests and preventive actions against various criminal activities.

Between January and February, more than 2,300 individuals were booked for public drinking, while preventive measures were taken against over 2,100 people involved in creating public nuisances.

The district police also took firm action against street crime, resulting in the arrest of 32 robbers, 59 snatchers, and 195 burglars or thieves.

Efforts to combat organized crime led to the swift apprehension of 173 individuals under the Excise Act. Additionally, 17 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and 216 were booked under the Gambling Act. In an ongoing campaign to curb illegal firearms possession, 96 individuals were charged under the Arms Act, with authorities seizing nine firearms during operations. The crackdown also resulted in the recovery of more than 100 stolen vehicles.

As part of its commitment to maintaining law and order, the West District police have introduced a public helpline via WhatsApp, encouraging residents to report illegal activities.

The number 6828401608 has been widely shared for citizens to report criminal activities. Authorities will verify information, ensure confidentiality and take action.