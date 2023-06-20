Cops arrest 2 in connection with stabbing of DU student

New Delhi: In a spine-chilling incident, a 19-year-old student was stabbed to death outside Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College on Sunday. The Delhi Police arrested two accused on Monday in connection with the murder. They have been identified as 19-year-old Rahul, a resident of Bindapur and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri.



The city police officials confirmed that some people misbehaved with deceased Nikhil’s female friend about a week ago. Due to the incident, he fought with the accused. On Sunday, when Nikhil reached the college gate after attending classes, the accused were already standing there and attacked Nikhil with a knife. Police also confirmed that Nikhil was also a model and had two video albums.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a fight between the two sides over Nikhil’s female friend girl. While speaking over the shocking incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West, Manoj C said many of Nikhil’s videos have gone viral on social media — Instagram, Facebook etc. Recently, he also acted in a song named ‘Khabbi Seat’. Recently, the deceased got an offer from Mumbai, but Nikhil refused to go because of the exams.

Nikhil’s family is in shock after his death, who resides in B Block, Paschim Vihar area. The deceased boy’s father Sanjay claimed of lack of coordination by the city police as the local police called him and informed him regarding about his son’s death, however, on the following day since morning he kept standing at the gate of

the police station and no detailed information has been provided to them.

Police further informed that the girl for whom this fight took place is not a student of Nikhil’s college. A week ago, he had brought his girlfriend to college, then the accused had molested her. She was slapped by a student and then a fight started between both of them. Nikhil beat the students who were involved in the fight fiercely, cops confirmed. They also said that the accused threatened Nikhil and left the campus.

However, on Sunday, the accused students planned to kill Nikhil and waited for him to come out of the college. When Nikhil reached the college gate after finishing the class, they stabbed him.

Meanwhile, police have registered a murder case against the accused persons at the South Campus police station here and have recovered the scooty used in the murder. Cops have also released CCTV footage, in which both the accused are visible. They also informed that the accused Rahul is a student in the second semester of the BA programme in the first year. His father runs a snacks shop in Bindapur. While the other accused Haroon lives in Chanakya Place of Janakpuri. He is Rahul’s friend and a school dropout. He works in a T-shirt factory.